Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Cogent Communications worth $140,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $674,900. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

