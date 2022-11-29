Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $50.65 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.87 or 0.01823424 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012254 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030945 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.01763073 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.