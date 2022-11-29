Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,165 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $426,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

