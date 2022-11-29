Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 215,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

