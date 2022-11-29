Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 215,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.