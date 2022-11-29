Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,601 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,254. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.