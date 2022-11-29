Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $15,021,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.95. 2,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,339. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

