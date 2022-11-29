Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 447,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 269,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 194,485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

