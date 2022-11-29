Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 3,009 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.