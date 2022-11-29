Condor Capital Management Acquires 48,729 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,729 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 195.24%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

