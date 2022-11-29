Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

