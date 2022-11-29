Condor Capital Management Has $209,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 26,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,116. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.