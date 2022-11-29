Condor Capital Management Has $933,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $703,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.