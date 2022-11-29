Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

