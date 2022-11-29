Condor Capital Management Sells 1,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFFSU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

