Conflux Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $58.89 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,394.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00463535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00119258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00841179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.63 or 0.00680907 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00255907 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02887077 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,907,648.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

