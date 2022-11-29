ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.