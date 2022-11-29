CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 6.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.69 and last traded at $74.53. 6,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

