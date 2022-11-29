Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 1,399 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

