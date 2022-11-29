Constellation Trading Up 4.8% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $110.23 million and approximately $394,004.11 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.37 or 0.07259797 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00495355 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.59 or 0.30129851 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.