ConstitutionDAO Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $122.41 million and approximately $32.71 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.38 or 0.07419592 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00494159 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.11 or 0.30035402 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
