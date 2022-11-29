Contrasting Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -66.46% -72.32% -51.04% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 1.35 -$94.33 million ($0.50) -1.38 Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Science 37 and Affinity Energy and Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Affinity Energy and Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37.

Volatility and Risk

Science 37 has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, meaning that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Science 37 and Affinity Energy and Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 1 4 0 2.80 Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 445.06%.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats Science 37 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

