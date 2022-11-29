CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,167,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

CorVel Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. 62,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,723. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.