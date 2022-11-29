CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,167,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.
CorVel Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. 62,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,723. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.