COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.87

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 6763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $1.2022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

