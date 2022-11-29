Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

