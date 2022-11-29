Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in November

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Stock Down 2.4 %

Covestro stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.09. 12,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $32.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.55) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale cut their target price on Covestro from €37.00 ($38.14) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.55) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

