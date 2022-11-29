Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cowen by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.