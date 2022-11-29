Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Cowen has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
