Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.9 %

CBRL stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

