Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $382,656.96 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 814,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,638. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

