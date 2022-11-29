Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.81) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 337.50 ($4.04).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.40. The firm has a market cap of £582.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1,133.00. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 379.80 ($4.54).

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($47,613.35). In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,663.12). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($47,613.35). Insiders purchased a total of 115,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,338,000 over the last three months.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

