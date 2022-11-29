CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CSL has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.