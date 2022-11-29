CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.90

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
