CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.90

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 90.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

