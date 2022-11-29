DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DALS. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $525,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DALS remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

