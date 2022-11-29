Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Dai has a market cap of $5.66 billion and $244.16 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,663,315,893 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

