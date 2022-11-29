Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

DKILY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. 199,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.47.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.