DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.20 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $111.20 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.08 or 0.06843591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00497995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.57 or 0.30290445 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

