Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 116,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

