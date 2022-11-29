Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATDS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 48,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,267. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

