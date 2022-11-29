Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATDS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 48,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,267. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.