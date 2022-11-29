David W. Tucker Sells 268 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $28,700.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $851,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 47,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

