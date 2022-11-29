Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

