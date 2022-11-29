DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $232.15 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002772 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

