Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €4.20

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.70 ($3.81) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AIBRF. Barclays boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.40 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of AIBRF stock remained flat at $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

