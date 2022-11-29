Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target to €200.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY remained flat at $83.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

