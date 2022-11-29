Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

DVN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. 85,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,905,899. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

