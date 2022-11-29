Devro plc (DVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Devro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVO stock traded down GBX 2.29 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 307.71 ($3.68). 8,588,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,463. Devro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.35 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315.50 ($3.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The stock has a market cap of £515.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.82.

Get Devro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.