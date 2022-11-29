DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.0 %
DRH opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.64.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
