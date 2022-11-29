DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

DRH opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

