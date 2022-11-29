Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
DFFN opened at $5.78 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.
Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
