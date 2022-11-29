Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 555.6% in November

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Digipath Stock Performance
Shares of DIGP stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Digipath Company Profile
