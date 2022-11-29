Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 555.6% in November

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of DIGP stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Digipath Company Profile

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

