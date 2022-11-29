Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 507.4% in November

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 507.4% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBGI opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Featured Stories

