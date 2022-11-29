Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Penny James Sells 218,040 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.66), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($579,075.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON DLG traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 213 ($2.55). 5,166,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,870. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1,063.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($2.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.18) to GBX 259 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

