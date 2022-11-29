Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.14. 57,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,961,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 467,101 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.